Just In
- 33 min ago Jack Ma Bids Adieu To Alibaba In The Most Rocking Fashion
-
- 50 min ago Xiaomi To Launch Mi Water Purifier At Smarter Living 2020 Event On September 17
- 1 hr ago Redmi 8A With Single Rear Camera And Android Pie Gets TENNA Certified
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Big Billion Days Offers: Right Time To Upgrade Your Mobile, Laptop, TV and More
Don't Miss
- News Terror bid foiled, 3 suspects with AK-47 assault rifles held in Kathua
- Sports Virat Kohli reminisces the match when MS Dhoni made him run like a fitness test
- Movies Malayalam Movies Onam Releases 2019 Box Office: How Well Are The Films Performing?
- Automobiles Volkswagen T-Cross Compact SUV To Debut At Auto Expo 2020: Details & Expected Prices
- Lifestyle Ranu Mondal's New Wardrobe Includes Gorgeous Saris And Gold Jewellery
- Finance Gold And Silver Prices In India Continue Their Fall; Here’s Why
- Education Times Higher Education THE Rankings 2020: IISc Retains Top Position From India
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Mi 9 Pro 5G And Mi MIX 4 Details Leaked: Launch Date Tipped
Xiaomi's leaked product page confirms the arrival of the Mi 9 Pro 5G and the Mix 4 smartphones. As per the reports, the launch event for these devices would occur on September 24. While the Mi 9 Pro 5G might arrive with a 6.39-inch display, 30W Super Fast Wireless Charging support, and Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, the Mi Mix 4 would sport a new waterfall screen and a 100MP rear sensor.
Leaked Specifications
The Mi 9 Pro 5G is expected to come with up to 12GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery capacity. It is also expected to come with reverse wireless charging technology. On the other hand, the Mi Mix 4 would sport a 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the front, the smartphone could bear a pop-up selfie snapper. It is believed to come with 40W fast charging support.
Under the hood, it is likely to get powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB default storage. Lastly, it is supposed to feature 5G connectivity.
Other Xiaomi Smartphone In The Offing
Xiaomi's yet another device called the Redmi 8A has been surfaced on TENNA listing with model number M1908C3KE. According to the listing, the handset will sport a single rear camera with an LED flash and a selfie camera. It might have a waterdrop notch display. It is believed to support 4G LTE connectivity, pack dual-SIM card slots, and run the Android operating system.
Furthermore, the listing shows the phone's SIM card slots on its left side. And, its volume and power buttons can be seen on the right side.
(Source)
-
29,990
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
48,999
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
82,000
-
17,990
-
13,899
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,988
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,178
-
14,320
-
11,999
-
7,070
-
8,655
-
1,435
-
11,080
-
52,990
-
15,790
-
61,990
-
21,790