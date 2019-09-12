ENGLISH

    Mi 9 Pro 5G And Mi MIX 4 Details Leaked: Launch Date Tipped

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    Xiaomi's leaked product page confirms the arrival of the Mi 9 Pro 5G and the Mix 4 smartphones. As per the reports, the launch event for these devices would occur on September 24. While the Mi 9 Pro 5G might arrive with a 6.39-inch display, 30W Super Fast Wireless Charging support, and Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, the Mi Mix 4 would sport a new waterfall screen and a 100MP rear sensor.

    Mi 9 Pro 5G And Mi MIX 4 Details Leaked: Launch Date Tipped
    source image  

     

    Leaked Specifications

    The Mi 9 Pro 5G is expected to come with up to 12GB RAM, 512GB internal storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery capacity. It is also expected to come with reverse wireless charging technology. On the other hand, the Mi Mix 4 would sport a 2K display with a 90Hz refresh rate. At the front, the smartphone could bear a pop-up selfie snapper. It is believed to come with 40W fast charging support.

    Under the hood, it is likely to get powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB default storage. Lastly, it is supposed to feature 5G connectivity.

    Other Xiaomi Smartphone In The Offing

    Xiaomi's yet another device called the Redmi 8A has been surfaced on TENNA listing with model number M1908C3KE. According to the listing, the handset will sport a single rear camera with an LED flash and a selfie camera. It might have a waterdrop notch display. It is believed to support 4G LTE connectivity, pack dual-SIM card slots, and run the Android operating system.

    Furthermore, the listing shows the phone's SIM card slots on its left side. And, its volume and power buttons can be seen on the right side.

    (Source)

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
