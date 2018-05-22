Micromax-Airtel launches new smartphone ‘Bharat Go’ at an price of Rs 2,399

Home-grown brand Micromax joined hands with India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel to launch its first Android Oreo (Go Edition) smartphone - 'Bharat Go' at a price of Rs 2,399.

Under this partnership, the Android Oreo (Go edition) device, which has a MOP of Rs 4,399, comes with a special cashback of Rs 2,000 as part of Airtel's 'Mera Pehla Smartphone' initiative.

Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Micromax said, "Android Oreo (Go Edition) is a compelling proposition for the mobile first economy like India. If we look at the statistics, there is still a huge gap when it comes to smartphone adoption all over the country owing to the lack of affordable smartphones in the sub 5k category."

"And today we are extremely proud to partner with Airtel and Google for the launch of Bharat Go, which will further bridge the need gap of the consumers," he said.

Bharat Go comes with a 4.5" inch screen and a smart key that will enable the users to take screenshots and click pictures. The VoLTE ready Dual-SIM Bharat Go is pre-loaded with apps like Gmail Go, Maps Go, Files Go, Chrome, YouTube Go, Assistant Go, Play Store, and GBoard.

In addition to that, the phone packs 1GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB. Bharat Go is powered by 2000 mAh battery and the OTG support on the phone provides the users with mass storage, serial communications, keyboards/mice, game controllers, ethernet connectivity, camera controller and importing photos from a camera.

Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "Along with Google, we look forward to collaborating with device manufacturers to leverage the power of Android Go and bring highly affordable smartphone options to the market."

"Android Go powered devices like Bharat Go, will offer customers an opportunity to upgrade to affordable smartphones that also deliver a great experience," he added

On the camera front, it incorporates 5 MP rear camera + 5 MP front camera setup.

Commenting on the launch Sagar Kamdar, Product Director, Google India, "Android Oreo (Go edition) is specifically optimized to bring an easy, powerful software experience to devices with 1GB of RAM or less. We're excited to see Micromax further that mission by launching the Bharat Go."