Micromax announces 100-day replacement promise on any hardware fault for feature phones

Domestic mobile phone maker Micromax on Thursday announced 100-day replacement promise on any hardware fault for all its feature phones. Starting today, 100 Day Replacement Warranty is being made available for Feature phones, where Micromax will replace failing feature phone with the same or equivalent model in the first 100 days from the date of activation of the device which is a part of the 1 year total warranty period.

Commenting on this, Shubhodip Pal, Chief Marketing, and Commercial Officer said "In the last few quarters, we have invested heavily and worked diligently to improve our service experience. We have a large base of feature phone users and for these valued users, one of the key proposition for buying their phone is a great after sale service experience. Taking our promise, a step ahead, we are now bringing a carefree user experience for all the feature phone customers offering them full replacement within 100 days of purchase, if any problem arises."

He further added that "the service team is working towards improving the overall customer service experience at the service centers, which includes building a more professional environment, getting the service right at first shot and recruiting trained service executives amongst some of the other initiatives."

Currently, this promise is valid across 10 feature phone models- X1i, x706, x424, x740, x730, x904, x570, x512, x412, x726*.

Besides the one year warranty on products, some new initiatives include a 1-year screen replacement promise for Canvas2 and a Damage Protection Plan for Micromax Dual

In order to receive the offer, the device should come under certain criteria like it should be activated and fall under warranty.