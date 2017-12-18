Micromax Bolt Q3001 with 4GB RAM spotted on official website

It looks like the homegrown manufacturer Micromax is all set to launch a new smartphone under the entry-level Bolt series. Well, a new smartphone called Micromax Bolt Q3001 has been spotted on Micromax Bangladesh official website. But there is no information regarding the pricing and availability details of the device for now.

It looks like the major highlight of the Micromax Bolt Q3001 is the presence of 4GB RAM. The smartphones those have been launched under the Bolt lineup have entry-level specifications and this makes us believe that the Bolt Q3001 is one such device with a larger chunk of RAM under its hood for a clutter-free performance.

From the listing on the official Micromax website, it looks like the Bolt Q3001 will adorn a 4-inch TFT display and make use of a 1.2GHz quad-core processor teamed up with 4GB RAM. The default storage capacity is 32GB and it looks like there is provision to expand the same further. The imaging department appears to comprise of a 5MP primary camera at the rear and a 2MP front-facing selfie camera as well.

The Micromax Bolt Q3001 is listed to be bundled with connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and dual SIM functionality. The smartphone appears to get the power from a meager 1400mAh battery that is touted to provide up to 6 hours of talk time and up to 200 hours of standby time. On the software side, it is listed to run the dated Android Marshmallow OS that sounds pretty much disappointing.

The listing on the official Micromax website does not end with these. It also reveals that the Bolt Q3001 is preinstalled with applications such as Paytm, News Hunt, Quickr, Snapdeal, Dr. Safety, Hotstar, Housing, Clean Master, Chaatz, Askme and a few more trending ones.

Though the website shows all the details of the Micromax Bolt Q3001, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the launch of the smartphone and its pricing details. Given that the smartphone was spotted on the Bangladesh website, we can expect it to be launched in the country initially.