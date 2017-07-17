Micromax Canvas 1 is an entry level smartphone with competing features

Micromax has launched its latest smartphone, Canvas 1 which comes in a handy form factor. The device has been priced at Rs. 6999 and carries a 100- day replacement warranty. Micromax promises to exchange the smartphone if user faces any hardware problem related to it.

Micromax launched Canvas 2, 2017 edition in May this year. The biggest Indian smartphone brand is trying to double up its value by introducing an entry level smartphone to its fans. Canvas 1 is a 4G Volte smartphone which is here to challenge a bunch of smartphones in the segment from various brands.

It boasts a 2.5 D protected 4.0 inch HD display making it compact in size and easy to handle. It sports an 8 MP primary camera with dual tone flash. The secondary camera is a 5 MP snapper. Both the front and rear camera have a wide view of 85 degrees. This means taking landscape pictures using the primary camera can produce some well-composed imagery. The secondary camera, on the other hand, will allow users to take group selfies easily.

The Micromax Canvas 1, like several other smartphones in the segment, runs on MediaTek MT 6737 Soc clocked at 1.3 GHz. The processor is complemented with a 2GB DDR3 RAM and has an inbuilt memory of 16 GB. The memory can be expanded up to 32 GB via micro SD card support.

It has 2500 mAh battery which Micromax promises, will last more than 7 hours. Micromax Canvas 1 comes with Android nougat out of the box.

Micromax has built a reputation not only in India but also in other parts of the world. However, that won't be enough for the success of this smartphone which has a lot of competition ahead of it including Motorola's Moto C Plus and YU's Yureka Black.