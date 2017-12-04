Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro launched at just Rs. 13,999

Expanding the bezel-less smartphones range and taking ahead the legacy of Canvas Infinity series, Micromax has announced the launch of 'Canvas Infinity Pro' with an 18:9 display-screen and powerful Dual cameras.

Targeting to disrupt the mid-range price segment, the Canvas Infinity Pro is carrying forward the bezel-less revolution and the company is promising an enhanced viewing experience for the consumers. The company claims that they are giving consumers a power packed device which is a perfect confluence of an exemplary display, superlative dual cameras at an extremely attractive price.

Commenting on the launch, Shubhodhip Pal, Chief Operating Officer, Micromax Informatics said "We understand that in the mid-premium range smartphones, consumers demand a complete package - a smartphone that has best in class cameras, screen that is large enough for content viewing, battery that doesn't drain in a day and of course aesthetics that are head turner. We truly believe that Infinity Pro is that package and our consumers will be delighted with the pricing as well. We are known to bring revolutionary products within the range of millions of Indians and this is another step in that direction.

He further added "We are pleased that we are joining hands with Flipkart yet again as this would help us reach out to the young, hyper-social consumers. With Canvas Infinity Pro, we ushered in a smartphone revolution and with the successor of the iconic smartphone, we aim to continue our pursuits to breach barriers and reach newer heights in our bezel-less revolution."

Ayyappan Rajagopal, Senior Director - Mobiles, Flipkart, said, "We constantly strive to make best-in-class technology available to our customers through our seamless affordability programs and wide market reach. We are delighted to partner with Micromax to exclusively launch the new Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro. We are certain that this device will strengthen Micromax's portfolio on Flipkart by providing customers a great selection across various price segments."

While the company promises great things let's have a glimpse of what the smartphone has to offer.

Display Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro as per the company totally takes the notch up by merging new frontiers in technology to create an immersive full display design and takes up almost the whole front surface of the phone. The handset comes with a 5.7-inch Full Vision display along with 18:9 aspect ratio. "With a massive screen, the phone allows the users to see more while browsing the web and enjoy more while watching the movie. Its compact size is coupled with the phone's symmetrically curved design that creates an ergonomic grip and enables comfortable one-handed operation," the company said. Under the Hood Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone offers 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via a micro-SD card. The device is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and the company has said that Canvas Infinity Pro empowers users to talk non-stop for 20 hours. The battery gives a super Standby time of 420 hours, Music Playback of up to 22 hours and Video Playback of up to 6 hours. The handset runs Android Nougat software (and should be upgradable to Android Oreo). Cameras As for the cameras the Canvas Infinity Pro sports a 16-megapixel camera on the rear. Upfront there is a dual camera system which consists of 20MP+8MP sensors. The smartphone also comes with different modes like face beauty mode, auto scene detection, face gallery, tale album and it's own dedicated bokeh selfie mode that automatically blurs the background for fancy portrait selfies. Other Features The dual-SIM phone supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, and USB OTG (via micro-USB 2.0). To ensure a hassle-free locking system, the smartphone is equipped with ultra-fast fingerprint sensor with 0.2 sec unlock time and a 360-degree acceptance angle. The users can take screenshots that are up to 10 pages long at one go with the magic of three fingers. Price and Availability The smartphone will be exclusively available on Flipkart and will go on sale from midnight of 6th December 2017. Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro is priced at Rs. 13,999.