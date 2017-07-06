Micromax Canvas1 to be launched soon in India at Rs. 6,999

Micromax seems to be all set to launch the Canvas1 smartphone in the budget market segment. The rumor points out that this smartphone might be priced at Rs. 6,999 so that it competes with the other such phones in the market.

As per a report by PhoneRadar, the Micromax Canvas1 is said to be launched with a dedicated assistive button similar to the one we have seen on the iPhones. The dedicated smart button is said to be able to click pictures, turn the flashlight on and off, take long screenshots and switch the ring profiles. The Canvas1 is also rumored to provide support up to 22 Indian regional languages to make it easier for the consumers.

Going by the report, the Micromax Canvas1 is rumored to flaunt a 5-inch HD 720p display with 2.5D Sharp IN-CELL display that will premiumness and protection to the smartphone. The screen is also provide 400 nits of brightness and be visible even under direct sunlight.

Under its hood, the Canvas1 is likely to feature a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space that can be further expanded up to 64GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the alleged Micromax smartphone in the making is said to arrive with an 8MP main camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture and beauty mode. Up front, the device might feature a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash and a wide-angle lens.

The other aspects of the rumored Micromax Canvas1 include dual SIM card slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, micro USB port, OTG support and Android Nougat OS.

If the Micromax Canvas1 is launched at Rs. 6,999, the smartphone will definitely compete with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 4A that is a best-seller in the category.