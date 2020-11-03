Micromax IN 1B Budget Smartphone Officially Announced In India: Price And Specifications News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Micromax, the homegrown smartphone brand has been teasing a new affordable smartphone series dubbed 'In' for a while now. The company has finally taken the wraps off the IN 1b and the IN Note 1. Both devices are the company's latest bet in the affordable segment. The Micromax IN 1B comes under Rs. 10,000 price mark and has some entry-level hardware. Here's all you need to know:

Micromax In 1B Full Specifications And Features

The Micromax IN 1B is launched with the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The chipset is combined with PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 2GB/4GB RAM. The device comes with 32GB and 64GB storage option and also supports an external microSD card.

The device will boot on Android 10 OS. Speaking of the display, the Micromax IN 1b features a 6.52-inch LCD panel. The display comes with support for HD+ resolution and offers a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. It sports a waterdrop style notch for the selfie camera.

Coming to the optics, the Micromax IN 1b has a vertically aligned dual-rear camera setup. The setup comprises a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. The dewdrop notch is a storehouse for an 8MP snapper which is used for selfies and video calling.

Lastly, the smartphone is packed with a 5,000 mAh battery unit. The battery comes with revere wired charging support. It has standard 10W charging speeds.

Micromax In 1B Official Pricing And Sale Details

The Micromax IN 1B has been announced in two different configurations. You will be able to buy the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for Rs. 6,999. The high-end model with 4GB RAM+ 64GB configuration can be purchased for just Rs. 1,000 extra at Rs. 7,999. As far as the color options are concerned, the device comes with gradient tone and will be available in blue, green, and purple color options.

Best Mobiles in India