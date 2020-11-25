Micromax IN 1b To Go On First Sale Today At 12PM Via Flipkart News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax IN 1b is set to go on sale in India today (November 26). The latest budget-friendly handset was launched in the country alongside the Micromax IN Note 1 earlier this month. Features of the handset include a huge battery, dual-camera setup, and more. The phone competes with the Infinix Smart 4 and the Redmi 9A. The Infinix Smart 4 is also selling in the country at the same price tag of Rs. 6,999.

Micromax IN 1b Price In India And Sale Offers

The Micromax IN 1B will cost Rs. 6,999 for the base model with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the high-end 4GB RAM + 64GB model is priced at Rs. 7,999. The device comes in blue, green, and purple color options and will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Micromax website starting 12 pm (noon) today.

Sale offers include a 5 percent unlimited cashback for customers using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Besides, there is a 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards and customers can also avail of an exchange offer.

Micromax IN 1b: What Does It Offer?

The Micromax IN 1B offers a 6.52-inch LCD panel with support for HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The onboard storage of the handset also supports additional storage expansion via a microSD card.

It runs on Android 10 OS and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging technology. Speaking of the optics, the handset has a dual-camera set up at the back which comprises a 13MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies and videos, you get an 8MP front snapper.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back.

