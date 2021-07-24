Micromax IN 2B Key Features Revealed Ahead Of Launch; Better Than Its Predecessor? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Micromax revived its smartphone business last year with the launch of the IN series. The company is now ready to expand this series with the launch of a new smartphone called the IN 2B. The device is slated for July 30 in India as the company's latest budget offering. Several leaks have hinted at the key specs. A fresh report reaffirms the previously tipped hardware including the processor and other features.

Micromax IN 2B Specifications Revealed Ahead Of July 30 Launch

The latest leak comes via Pricebaba revealing all the Micromax IN 2B's key features. The report suggests the entry-level UNISOC T610 processor. Previous leaks and the Geekbench listing also revealed the same processor. The chipset will be combined with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. There are possibilities that this handset arrives in a single RAM and storage option.

The device will also have external microSD card support. However, the exact expandable capacity is yet to be revealed. The report also reveals the display and battery capacity of the upcoming entry-level smartphone. The device will be launched with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an LHD+ resolution.

The panel will come with a traditional waterdrop notch housing the selfie camera. As for the imaging setup, the Micromax IN 2B will have a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP main sensor. The device will also have an additional 2MP sensor. The leak suggests an 8MP sensor packed inside the waterdrop notch for selfies and video calling.

Other suggested Micromax IN 2B's specification includes a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner as the previous-gen model. The device is also said to come with Android 11 OS. It will likely have the standard network connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. There will be a 5,000 mAh battery with standard 10W charging.

Notably, the Micromax IN 2B doesn't bring any major changes in terms of hardware compared to its predecessor, i.e, the Micromax IN 1B. In fact, its precursor offered a better chipset, i.e, the MediaTek Helio G35 entry-level gaming chipset.

The remaining features are similar on both handsets including the camera and battery and display specs. Since the IN 2B is being introduced as a successor to the older model, the brand should have upgraded the hardware rather than toning it down.

