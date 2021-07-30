Micromax IN 2b With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched In India; Features, Price, And Sale News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax has brought another budget smartphone dubbed the Micromax IN 2b in India. The smartphone is claimed to deliver a long-lasting battery and 30% better graphics performance compared to its rivals. Features of the smartphone include a dual-rear camera setup, a water-drop notch display, and much more.

Micromax IN 2b Features

The IN 2B comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Unisoc T610 octa-core SoC which is paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card.

A 5,000 mAh battery fuels the device with a 10W charging tech. The battery claims to offer up to 160 hours of music playback, up to 20 hours of Web browsing, up to 15 hours of video streaming, and up to 50 hours of talktime. Moreover, the Micromax IN 2b runs Android 11 OS and offers a dual rear camera setup including a 13MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, it features a 5MP selfie camera.

For connectivity, the smartphone features dual VoWiFi, dual VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, and USB Type-C port. Lastly, it supports a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock that claims to unlock the phone within 250ms.

Micromax IN 2b Price And Sale Date In India

The price of the Micromax IN 2b has been set at Rs. 7,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option and Rs. 8,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will be available for purchase starting August 6 via Flipkart and the company's official site in black, blue, and green color options.

Reasons To Consider

The Micromax IN 2b can be a good pick to consider for people looking for a budget smartphone with great battery life and a large screen. Besides, the smartphone is packed with lots of camera features such as night mode, bokeh, beauty mode, play and pause video shoot. Even both the front and back camera of the device can record full-HD videos.

Further, the brand also promises to give updates on time. All in all, if you don't want a Chinese brand then can go for the Micromax IN 2b. However, you can also get a couple of good models from Samsung in this price range.

