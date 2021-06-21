Micromax IN 2C Benchmarks Hint Entry-Level Smartphone; What Else To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Micromax revived its smartphone business in India with the launch of IN series back in November 2020. The company then introduced the IN 1B and the IN Note 1 as its budget offerings for the masses. The brand seems to be gearing up for another budget smartphone to its portfolio. The Micromax IN 2C is the device in question. A Geekbench listing has been leaked which hints the device being in the testing phase.

Micromax IN 2C: A New Entry-Level Smartphone?

The Geekbench database has listed the Micromax IN 2C with the Unisoc T610 processor. It is an entry-level octa-core processor which has a 1.80GHz clock speed and is paired with Mali-G52 GPU support. As per the listing, the device will be launched with a 4GB RAM configuration.

There is no mention of the storage capacity. However, considering it is an entry-level device, we might see a 64GB storage option. The Geekbench listing also suggests Android 11 OS. Speaking of the benchmark scores, the Micromax IN 2C scored 347 points in the single-core test and 1127 points in the multi-core test.

The handset is relatively new at the rumor mill and only the aforementioned features are known. It is also not clear if this device will be a successor of the Micromax IN 1B or the IN 1. While the other features are not yet revealed, we can expect a basic spec-sheet.

The Micromax IN 2C will likely have an HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch and standard 60Hz refresh rate. The screen size is yet to be revealed. The device will likely have a dual or triple camera setup, but the exact specifications would be hard to guess just yet.

We also can comment on its estimated launch timeline. However, if the device is in the testing phase already, it shouldn't be long before the brand starts dropping hints for an official launch. One of the guesses which we can make is the sub Rs. 10,000 pricing for the Micromax IN 2C.

This is considering it will be debuting as an entry-level smartphone in India. Also, the previous-generation models arrived with a budget price range. We can expect the same from the upcoming offering. We will have to wait for the official teasers or some authentic leaks to be sure of this pricing along with the remaining spec sheet.

