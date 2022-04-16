Micromax In 2c India Launch Reportedly Set Soon; Features, Specs We Know So Far News oi-Akshay Kumar

Micromax is all set to expand its range of In series smartphones by launching the In 2c in the near future. As per the industry insider Abhishek Yadav, the phone will be launched at some point later this month or in early May. The Micromax In 2c will be joining the likes of the In 2b in the country.

Micromax In 2c features and specs: (expected)

Furthermore, the industry insider has claimed that the Micromax In 2c will be utilising a Unisoc processor. It's possible that the device will be having the Unisoc T610 processor, which is also found on the In 2b phone. This SoC is expected to offer performance similar to the likes of the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Unfortunately, there's no official word on the other features or specs of the Micromax In 2c at the moment.

The Micromax In 2c was spotted in the database of Google Play listing, Geekbench, and BIS earlier this year. The phone is expected to have the Unisoc T-610 processor, which will be paired with 4GB of RAM. Software-wise, the handset could boot Android 11 out of the box. Going by these features, the smartphone could cost around Rs 10,000 in the country.

Micromax In 2b features, specs, and pricing

Let's talk about the Micromax In 2b, which is in a similar league as the upcoming In 2c. The smartphone has a waterdrop notch above the screen and a dual primary camera system on the back. There's a 6.52-inch display board that has HD+ screen resolution. Powering the phone is the Unisoc T610 octa-core SoC with up to 1.8GHz of clock speed. The chipset is aided by the Mali-G52 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Micromax In 2c has a 13MP primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The device also has features like panorama mode, burst mode, Time Lapse, Face Beauty, Night mode, slow motion, and pro mode. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 5MP snapper with an f/2.2 aperture. A 5,000mAh battery keeps the 4G smartphone running.

As for the pricing, the Micromax In 2b costs Rs 8,999 and is available in black, blue, and green color options across the channels.

