Micromax In 2c Now Available For Just Rs. 6749: Best Budget Android Smartphone? News oi-Vivek

Micromax's latest budget smartphone in India -- the Micromax In 2c is now available at a discount on Flipkart as a part of Flipkart Big Savings Day. The Micromax In 2c usually retails for Rs. 7,499, and the device is now available with an additional 10 percent discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 6,749.

There Is A Catch

Do note that, to get the Micromax In 2c for Rs. 6,749, you need to have an SBI credit card. Flipkart is offering a flat 10 percent discount of Rs. 750 on the Micromax In 2c only for those users who pay using an SBI credit card, and this offer is applicable for just one more day. If you don't have an SBI card, you have to pay the regular Rs. 7,499 price to get this device.

Is It Worth The Money?

As mentioned before, the Micromax In 2c is an entry-level smartphone. Even in our review of the Micromax In 2c, we said that the phone offers a good value-for-money proposition. Considering there is an additional discount, we definitely recommend the Micromax In 2c for those, who want a budget smartphone with stock Android UI.

Even when it comes to performance, the Micromax In 2c is powered by the Unisoc T610 SoC with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The smartphone offers two nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE on both slots and there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Micromax In 2c has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 10W charging via the USB Type-C port, and the smartphone also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Do note that, the smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor, which is one of the drawbacks of the Micromax In 2c, the latest budget smartphone from Micromax.

If you have been looking for a budget smartphone that offers stock Android UI with no bloatware, then the Micromax In 2c will probably impress you. However, do note that the cameras on the Micromax In 2c are a bit underwhelming, and it also has a 720p IPS LCD screen.

One more day left to grab your #MicromaxIN2c for a crazy price of just Rs. 6749 with a 10% Instant Discount for SBI users this #BigSavingDays. Hurry and get yours from @Flipkart . #AbIndiaBanegaSmart https://t.co/1KplP9styd pic.twitter.com/s1rnGMKK4C — IN by Micromax - IN 2c (@Micromax__India) May 7, 2022

