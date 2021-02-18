Micromax IN Note 1 And IN 1b Smartphone Are Now Available On Stores News oi-Priyanka Dua

Micromax is reportedly selling its smartphones through the offline market. Initially, the company has started its offline operations in Karnataka, and soon it is expected to expand its reach to other states. This development comes three months after launching the smartphones on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and its website. Also, Micromax has joined hands with Simtel mobile planet, Roshini mobiles, and Vinod Enterprises to expand the reach in Bengaluru and other states in Karnataka.

Besides, the handset maker is looking for more partnerships in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, and more, reports Techradar. Micromax also has more than 1000 service centers in the country. Meanwhile, the company is planning to launch a 5G handset in 2021. The handset maker has not shared the details about the 5G smartphone launch. Furthermore, the handset maker likely to bring more smartphones and earbuds soon in the budget segment in the country.

Micromax IN 1b Smartphone Specifications: Details

The Micromax In 1b smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G35, 2GB/4GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of inhouse storage. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner, 5000 mAh battery, and 10W charger support. The smartphone supports 13MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP camera on the front.

Micromax In Note 1 Smartphone Specifications And Other Details

The Micromax In Note 1 smartphone supports a 6.67-inch FHD+ display along with 2400 x 1080 resolution. It includes a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP wide-angle shooter, and 2MP camera. It also has a 16MP selfie camera, 5,000 mAh battery, and 18W charging support.

The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio G85 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB/ 128GB of storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB. It runs Android 10 OS, which is expected to get an upgrade soon as the Micromax IN 1b smartphone has already received an update.

