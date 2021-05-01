Micromax In Note 1 Price Hiked By Rs. 500 In India; Should You Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Micromax restarted its innings in the smartphone space back in 2020 with the launch of new budget smartphones. The Micromax In Note 1 is one of the variants that has been announced for the Indian masses. The device grabbed the audience with its sub Rs. 10,000 asking price and a decent set of hardware. But, the company has given a price hike to this variant within a few months of its official launch. Let's have a look at the updated prices and if this device still makes for a good buy:

Micromax In Note 1 New Price In India

Micromax has given a price hike of Rs. 500 to the In Note 1's base model only. The 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage option was launched at Rs. 9,999 in India. Follow the price hike, this variant will be up for grabs at Rs. 11,499. The company has not made any changes to the prices of the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration.

This variant is still retailing at Rs. 12,499. We are not sure as of now if the prices will be hiked for this variant as well. It is worth mentioning that the 64GB variant's new price has already been updated on Flipkart. The company's official website has also listed this variant with the updated price. Speaking of the color options, you will be able to buy the device in green and white colors.

Is Micromax In Note 1 Worth A Buy Following The Price Hike?

The Micromax In Note 1 has some good features to offer that makes it a decent buy in its segment. The device sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display supports 450 nits peak brightness and has a punch-hole for the selfie camera.

The device offers a quad-lens camera module which comprises a 48MP main lens and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. The device also features a pair of 2MP sensors functioning as a macro and depth sensor. The device sports a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

The Micromax In Note 1 runs on the Helio G85 processor. The octa-core MediaTek mid-range processor is based on 12nm architecture and is combined with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device ships with Android 10 OS, but has started receiving the Android 11 update.

The device offers 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port connectivity. Rounding off the spec-sheet is a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

