Micromax In Note 2 First Sale Today At 12 PM On Flipkart; Price & Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Micromax In Note 2 was launched earlier this week in India. Now, the handset is all set to go for its first sale today in India. The In Note 2 features include an upgraded processor, display, fast charging compared to the In Note 1.

The camera module of the In Note 2 is quite similar to the Galaxy S21 series. However, the smartphone is a bit bulky, measuring around 205 grams. Check here sale timing and offers of the Micromax In Note 2 in India.

Micromax In Note 2 First Sale Today

The Micromax In Note 2 first sale in India has been set for today (January 30) at 12 PM on Flipkart. The In Note 2 has been launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, priced at Rs 13,490. However, you can purchase it for Rs. 12,490 as an introductory offer. It comes in two color variants - Black and Oak.

Besides, Flipkart is also offering 10 percent off (up to Rs. 1,000) on Citi Credit/Debit cards, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and so on.

Micromax In Note 2: Reasons To Buy?

As mentioned above, you can get upgraded features on the Micromax In Note 2 over its predecessor. The Micromax In Note 2 comes with the MediaTek Helio G95 chip, a 5,000 mAh battery unit, quad cameras, and many more.

You will get a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass protection, and a punch-hole design to house the 16MP front-facing camera. At the rear, the device has a quad-camera system comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 2MP sensors.

Moreover, the device supports 30W charging tech and runs Android 11 OS. Other features include 256GB additional storage expansion, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and so on. However, the predecessor has a large display and two storage options.

The Micromax In Note 2 can be a good pick if you are looking for an Indian smartphone with decent features. However, the missing of higher refresh rate and 5G connectivity lags it behind the competitors.

