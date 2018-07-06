Micromax India to launch a smartphone for just Rs 1

Last year, a new smartphone brand came with a most affordable smartphone, the Freedom 251 which costs Rs 251 rupees. However, the device did not launch in India due to a number of reasons. And now, Micromax has started teasing a new smartphone launch in India, which is priced at Rs 1.

Smartphone for just Rs 1?

According to a teaser released by Micromax India, the company will be launching a new smartphone for as low as Rs 1. In fact, one can say that the company is giving away the smartphone for free of cost. The company has shared this teaser on the 5th of July.

The teaser says following words:

"Hellow Chennai! Big news!

We are announcing smartphones for Re. 1 - Are you ready?

According to the teaser, the company is expected to launch a smartphone in Chennai in the coming weeks, which is expected to cost Rs 1 (probably an effective price tag).

What is an effective price tag?

When Jio launched the JioPhone in India, the company called that the JioPhone is effectively available to users for free of cost. However, at the time of getting the device, the buyer has to pay a sum of Rs 1500 (security deposit), which will be refunded later on if they obey the rules abide by the company and they have to return the device after three years to get the refund amount. Though the company called this an effectively-free phone, a user has to pay Rs 1,500 and he has to recharge every month with a minimum recharge amount that the company is specified to become eligible for the security deposit.

Going by the teaser, we are also expecting that the company will launch the "Re 1 smartphone" where a user has to pay a fixed deposit and the smartphone will be linked to some telecom provider to offer bundled data and voice plans.

On the other hand, the company could really launch a new smartphone for Rs 1, which will be available in limited quantity to get some attention from media, social media and consumers. We have to wait for more updates on this "Rs 1 smartphone" from Micromax.