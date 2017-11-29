Micromax to launch Bharat 5 smartphone in India on December 1

Micromax will be launching a new budget smartphone under its Bharat series on December 1 in India. Dubbed as Micromax Bharat 5, the smartphone will be unveiled at an event in Gurugram from 12 PM onwards.

The company has started sending out media invites for the event that shows the front and rear panel of the smartphone. The invite also includes a tagline that reads, 'Witness the Power of 5', hinting that the Bharat 5 could pack a large battery. The front side of the Micromax phone shows physical navigation keys at the bottom bezel, while the top bezel holds the selfie camera and the earpiece.

On the back of the smartphone, you can see a dual-camera setup which is accompanied by LED flashlight. At the center of the Bharat 5, the company's branding is visible.

Well, this is pretty much everything we know about the upcoming smartphone at this moment. Hopefully, Micromax will reveal some more details about the Bharat 5 on various social media platforms in the coming days.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the smartphone should be somewhere around Rs. 7,000 to Rs. 8,000. If that's the case, it will give competition to Xiaomi Redmi 4, also the newly launched Redmi Y1. However, all these are just guesswork.

Recently, the home-grown smartphone manufacturer partnered with Vodafone and BSNL to launch Bharat 2 Ultra and Bharat 1 4G feature phones in India. The former carries the price tag of just Rs. 999, whereas the latter is priced at Rs. 2,200.