Micromax Plans To Launch 5G Smartphone In November This Year

Micromax is reportedly planning to launch a new smartphone and earbuds in the country. The smartphone will likely be launched by the end of the next month with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Notably, the MediaTek Helio G95 processor was launched last year and it is specially designed for smartphones that come under the mid-range price segment.

At present, Realme is using the same processor in its two smartphones. With this, Micromax will become the second company that will bring the device on the same processor. In addition, it is expected that the company might bring earbuds before launching the smartphone, reports Mobile Indian. Meanwhile, the smartphone company is also planning to launch a 5G handset this year in November.

Micromax 5G Smartphones: Details

The company has not shared the exact details about the upcoming 5G handset. But, we believe that the upcoming smartphone will be under the affordable segment and might be powered with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. The development comes soon after all major handset makers like Samsung, Xiaomi, Relame, Oppo, and more have launched 5G smartphones in the country.

Micromax IN Note 1 And Micromax In Note 1 Getting Android 11 Update: Details

Meanwhile, the company announced that the IN Note 1 smartphone will start getting a new update from April. The smartphone was launched in November last year with Android 10 OS. The company also launched the In 1b smartphone, which is also receiving the Android 11 update.

Furthermore, the Micromax In Note 1 comes in two variants, such as 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of in-house storage. These two variants are available at Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999, while the Micromax In 1B smartphone is also priced at Rs. 6,999 and Rs. 7,999. This smartphone also comes in two variants such as 2GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of storage.

