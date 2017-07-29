Micromax Selfie 2 launched: Key features, Specifications, Price and Offers

Micromax, the local smartphone manufacturer has been pretty active within the last couple of months and has launched several smartphones in the market. However, it looks like the company has plans to bring in more smartphones in the market.

And just as we say this the company has yet again quietly launched a new handset which has been designed for the selfie enthusiasts. Dubbed as Micromax Selfie 2 the smartphone has already been listed on the company's official website along with the key specifications and features of the new smartphone.

However, the pricing and availability of the smartphone have not been revealed. In any case, let us look at some of the features of this new smartphone in detail.

Design and Display Micromax Selfie 2 features a sleek metallic body design. The smartphone features a home button in the front while the volume and power buttons are on the left side. The phone gets a fingerprint scanner and is placed at the back right beneath the rear camera sensor. As for the display, it is still a mystery. The company has not mentioned the size or the type of display used in the smartphone. The company has just stated, "Experience screen that delivers great color depth and stunning visual clarity on the Micromax Selfie 2." Under the Hood The smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core SoC which is paired with 3GB of DDR3 RAM. The device comes with 32GB of internal storage. Cameras While the company is promoting the smartphone to be a camera focused device, the front camera includes an 8-megapixel sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. As per the company, the camera supports real-time bokeh effect, has a wide angle Sony IM135 lens, and also comes with face beauty mode and one touch shot. At the back, the smartphone is equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor along with LED flash support, f/2.0 aperture, and features like auto scene detection and panorama. Battery and Software Micromax Selfie 2 is backed by a 3000mAh battery. The handset runs on Android Nougat out-of-the-box, meaning users will get to experience all the latest Android features like the multi-window view, reply in the notification panel, enhanced doze mode, and much more. Offers Apart from providing enticing features with the smartphone Micromax is also offering 100 days replacement guarantee scheme for the consumers. Under this scheme, the company will replace the smartphone if it incurs any damage with a similar or equivalent priced unit within 100 days of activation of the unit. The company notes that this includes the one-year warranty period.