Micromax SPARK GO launched for Rs. 3,999 as a Flipkart exclusive

Indian brand Micromax teamed up with Google to launch Android Go smartphones earlier this year. Following the same, the company announced the Bharat Go as its first Android Go smartphone. Now, the brand has added another handset to its portfolio and it is dubbed Micromax SPARK GO.

As it is an Android Go smartphone, it is an entry-level device running Android Oreo (Go edition). It comes with 4G VoLTE and other standard features we have been seeing in such entry-level offerings.

Micromax SPARK GO price and availability

Micromax SPARK GO is priced reasonably at Rs. 3,999. This pricing makes it on par with the other Android Go smartphones available in the market. The device is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and will be available via open sales starting today.

When it comes to the launch offers, Reliance Jio and Micromax have teamed up to offer 25GB of 4G data with this device. Basically, buyers will get 5GB of additional 4G data on recharging for Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 for fix consecutive recharges, which totals to 25GB of data benefits.

Specifications and features of Android Go phone

When it comes to the technical specifications, the latest Micromax smartphone is fitted with a 5-inch IPS display. As of now, there is no word regarding the display of the device though we can expect it to be less than HD 720p. Under its hood, this new Android Go smartphone uses a quad-core processor of unknown chipset paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of default storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB of additional storage.

On the optical front, the Micromax SPARK GO flaunts a 5MP single rear camera along with LED flash. At the front, there is a 2MP selfie camera with a dedicated LED flash that will let users click better low-light selfie shots. However, we cannot expect the camera performance to be superior as it is a basic device but it should be on par with the rivals in this price point.

The other goodies on board the Micromax Android Go smartphone include 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual SIM support, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi for connectivity and a 2000mAh battery to keep it turned on.