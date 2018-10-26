ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Micromax SPARK GO launched for Rs. 3,999 as a Flipkart exclusive

Micromax has come up with another Android Go smartphone.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Indian brand Micromax teamed up with Google to launch Android Go smartphones earlier this year. Following the same, the company announced the Bharat Go as its first Android Go smartphone. Now, the brand has added another handset to its portfolio and it is dubbed Micromax SPARK GO.

    Micromax SPARK GO launched for Rs. 3,999 as a Flipkart exclusive

    As it is an Android Go smartphone, it is an entry-level device running Android Oreo (Go edition). It comes with 4G VoLTE and other standard features we have been seeing in such entry-level offerings.

    Micromax SPARK GO price and availability

    Micromax SPARK GO is priced reasonably at Rs. 3,999. This pricing makes it on par with the other Android Go smartphones available in the market. The device is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart and will be available via open sales starting today.

    When it comes to the launch offers, Reliance Jio and Micromax have teamed up to offer 25GB of 4G data with this device. Basically, buyers will get 5GB of additional 4G data on recharging for Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 for fix consecutive recharges, which totals to 25GB of data benefits.

    Specifications and features of Android Go phone

    When it comes to the technical specifications, the latest Micromax smartphone is fitted with a 5-inch IPS display. As of now, there is no word regarding the display of the device though we can expect it to be less than HD 720p. Under its hood, this new Android Go smartphone uses a quad-core processor of unknown chipset paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of default storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 32GB of additional storage.

    On the optical front, the Micromax SPARK GO flaunts a 5MP single rear camera along with LED flash. At the front, there is a 2MP selfie camera with a dedicated LED flash that will let users click better low-light selfie shots. However, we cannot expect the camera performance to be superior as it is a basic device but it should be on par with the rivals in this price point.

    The other goodies on board the Micromax Android Go smartphone include 4G LTE, VoLTE, dual SIM support, Bluetooth, GPS and Wi-Fi for connectivity and a 2000mAh battery to keep it turned on.

    Read More About: micromax news smartphones android go
    Story first published: Friday, October 26, 2018, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 26, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue