Micromax To Distribute And Sell Huawei Smartphones In India

Chinese technology giant Huawei has joined hands with Indian smartphone maker Micromax to push its sales in the Indian market. Under the new partnership, Micromax will soon start distributing and selling Huawei smartphones across the country. As per the report published on The Mobile Indian, the two tech companies have signed for a Pan India partnership to drive Huawei's sales in India.

While Huawei is yet to issue an official statement on the new partnership, it has now become clear the Micromax is going to serve as an exclusive billing partner for Huawei to sell its products across the channels. Once a dominant player in India, Micromax almost vanished from the homegrown smartphone space.

Under the new partnership, Micromax will now get to plan the sale strategy for Huawei in the offline and online marketplace. The Indian brand has a strong distribution channel in the country which can benefit Huawei in a number of ways. It will not come as a surprise if we witness some new branding strategy from Micromax to sell Huawei's handsets in the coming days. Over the years, Micromax has also invested diligently and laid down a large service network of 650+ walk-in service centres pan India to ensure easy access for every user.

Notably, Micromax and other Indian smartphone brands have almost lost the battle to Chinese brands. Based on the data shared by CounterPoint Research to Gizbot, the individual market share of Indian brands in the smartphone market is as follows: Intex (0.1%), Lava (1.2%), Micromax (1.1%) and Karbonn (0.2%).

We reached out to Huawei to get some more clarity on the new partnership between the two brands. Huawei is yet to respond to our queries. Globally, Huawei achieved the highest year-over-year (YoY) growth among the world's top five smartphone makers, growing 44.5 per cent with its smartphone sales. As per some reports, Huawei did well in two of its biggest regions, Europe and Greater China, where its smartphone sales grew by 69 per cent and 33 per cent.

India is a different market altogether. Xiaomi has been ruling the charts in Indian smartphone space from quite some time now. As per some recent reports, Xiaomi still sits at the No. 1 spot after shipping 9.5 Million units in Q1 2019. Samsung grabbed the second spot, whereas Vivo showed good growth and managed to steal No. 3 position. These three brands follow a multi-channel strategy, which has proved quite successful for them to establish a good consumer base in Indian smartphone space.

With support from Micromax's wide distribution channel, Huawei can also come out as a competitor to Xiaomi, Samsung and Vivo. Micromax can help Huawei reach to tier II and tier III cities where a large chunk of consumer base still prefer offline channels over e-commerce platforms to buy electronic products. It will be interesting to see what Micromax has in store for Huawei to establish the Chinese brand in the homegrown market.

