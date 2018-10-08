Microsoft Andromeda OS foldable phone isn't scrapped; new leaks surface

Back in July, many were left sad when Microsoft reportedly put its foldable Andromeda device on hold. But it seems the device is back in the news with some files in the form of a language pack for Andromeda OS was seen on the Microsoft Store.

This could be an indication that the company is about to test Andromeda OS. The text in the language pack points towards a foldable phone, with references to a dialer, and the ability to make phone calls. The language pack also discloses that the users will be able to record their phone calls automatically.

It also suggests that the phone will have two opposable screens and one external display. However, it can be turned off double tapping on the screen. The smartphone will apparently support Universal Windows Platform apps alongside specific apps developed for the Andromeda OS.

The Andromeda OS-powered phone will have a feature that lets users draw a certain shape on the screen in order to have a screenshot taken. It could also feature a fingerprint sensor and an iris scanner. The language pack also mentions a productivity mode that would allow the smartphone to connect to a larger external monitor, and drive a Continuum-like desktop PC with an external screen.

While we might not get to see the Andromeda OS smartphone this year, but it appears that the company still has plans for any such device and we could be hearing more about it as we inch closer to the potential launch time.

Besides, Microsoft along with Adobe and SAP introduced the Open Data Initiative (ODI) at the Microsoft Ignite conference. Together, the three longstanding partners are reimagining customer experience management (CXM) by empowering companies to derive more value from their data and deliver world-class customer experiences in real-time.

To deliver on the Open Data Initiative, the three partners are enhancing interoperability and data exchange between their applications and platforms-Adobe Experience Cloud and Adobe Experience Platform, Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP C/4HANA and S/4HANA --through a common data model.

The data model will provide for the use of a common data lake service on Microsoft Azure. This unified data store will allow customers their choice of development tools and applications to build and deploy services.