Microsoft Lumia 435 is an unreleased 'all-screen' Windows Phone device

Back in 2014, Microsoft has been prepping its first bezel-less Windows Phone device that was dubbed the Lumia 435. However, the smartphone did not make its way into the market.

Microsoft had something special for the smartphone. The second-generation Lumia 435 codenamed Vela was going to be a different handset in the entry-level market. Instead of being a forgetful and simple device, it was supposed to be the first Windows Phone device to sport an all-screen design. Despite this design, it was said to cost less than $200. But this idea was canceled in late 2014 and was replaced with the Lumia 532.

As per a Windows Central report, Microsoft had developed several prototypes of this device and one of which was leaked. They have come up with a brief review of the unreleased Lumia smartphone now.

The highlight of the Lumia 435 is its all-screen design that makes it a stunner. It features a futuristic, clean and minimalist design that makes it fit into the budget price point. The front is occupied almost by the display except for the broad bottom bezel. Though the bottom bezel is charge, it is where the selfie camera is positioned. Well, you read it right as there is no space for the same on the top bezel except for the speaker grille.

The rest of the phone's design appears to be pretty nice. The prototype seems to have a green shell with a back cover that is removable. There appears to be the volume rocker and power buttons at the right edge. Otherwise, the phone has a blocky design that looks good.

When it comes to hardware details, the Lumia 435 features a Snapdragon 200 processor with 1GB RAM and 4GB storage capacity that can be further expanded using a microSD card. It is a dual SIM smartphone that separates the users' personal and work lives. The imaging aspects comprise of a 5MP rear camera with a single LED flash and a 720p selfie camera.

The display on board the Lumia 435 is a 5-inch LCD panel with HD 720p resolution. The screen-to-body ratio of the smartphone is 79% that is maximum among the smartphones launched back then. On the whole, it is a stylish and sleek phone running on Windows Phone 8.1.