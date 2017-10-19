Microsoft Lumia 640 and 640XL will no longer be supported

Microsoft recently confirmed the death of Windows 10 mobile platform, which means it will no longer develop any phones running Windows 10.

While the news came as a shocker to the small community of Windows phone users, Microsoft assured that Windows-based phones would still be supported. Now, the company has published a list containing the devices that will continue to receive updates on Windows 10 Mobile platform, and which will still be supported when the Fall Creators Update (feature2) comes out.

The list only includes four Microsoft Lumia phones which are Lumia 550, 650, 950, and 950 XL. Apart from that, the list also mentions the non-Microsoft devices like the HP Elite X3, Alcatel IDOL 4S, and VAIO Phone Biz.

Unfortunately, though, the list has skipped the names of two popular models. We are talking about the Lumia 640 and 640 XL. What's more interesting is that Microsoft has not issued a statement announcing that they are pulling support for these two devices.

It is unclear at the moment when exactly Windows 10 Mobile update will be rolled out.

Hopefully, users wouldn't have to wait for long. You should also keep in mind that the update will not bring any major changes. It will mostly include bug fixes, security updates, and refinements. However, there will a slew of new features aimed at enterprises.

In any case, this list can be considered as a reminder for Windows phone users that they should switch to Android or iOS.