Mid-range 5G smartphones to hit market by 2020: Huawei executive

By 2021, there could be entry-level 5G smartphones.

The 5G wave seems to be upon us, as the first 5G network has debuted in South Korea last month. It was followed by the first European 5G network in Switzerland, alongside three 5G smartphones. However, all of them are priced heftily.

The question still remains that when will we see the first mid-range 5G device. Well, according to Huawei executive Yang Chaobin, we might get an affordable 5G smartphone as soon as 2020. The device could be launched by the end of next year, a much faster development in contrast to what we've seen with previous mobile networks.

The company executive also reminded how the first 4G phone took around three years to come to the market, while the first 5G took only one year. By the end of 2020, we will see a wave of mid-range 5G smartphones, and by 2021 there could be entry-level 5G phones as well. As of now, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is the cheapest 5G smartphone in the global market.

According to a report by Ericsson ConsumerLab, smartphone users are willing to pay a 20 percent premium for 5G services, while half of the early adopters would pay as much as 32 percent more. The report also says that data usage could reach more than 200GB per month on a 5G device by 2025.

"The report also dispels the ICT industry myth that consumers are unwilling to pay a premium on 5G. In fact, smartphone users state that they are willing to pay 20 percent more for fifth-generation services, and half of the early adopters as much as 32 percent more. However, four in 10 of these high spenders expect new use cases and payment models as well as a secure 5G network in addition to consistently high internet speed," Ericsson said.