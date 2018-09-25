MIUI 10 [stable] based on Android 8.1 Oreo now available for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

MIUI 10 is the latest Android-based custom operating system from Xiaomi. The update is being rolled out to select Xiaomi smartphones, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is the latest smartphone to receive the update.

The Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 global stable update is now available for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 smartphone. Users can install the same via updater app or can manually flash the software by downloading the update package from Xiaomi India website.

What's new?

All-new full screen gestures will change the way you interact with your device. They can do everything you use buttons for, except they're faster, smarter, and more convenient.

All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.

You won't get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of the new MIUI.

We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you'll hear something only when you need to.

Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what's important.

AI brings Portrait mode to single camera devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots and look as gorgeous as you feel.

Other system apps (including Clock and Note) got a major revamp too.

MIUI 10 brings in a lot of exciting features like full-screen gesture-based user interface, improved app launch timings, optimised UI, new and improved notification panel and volume controls and more.

As this is a stable build, this ROM will be bug-free, and one can install this update on a daily driver. The update is around 500 MB for those who are running on the latest stable build of the MIUI 9. Users with 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM can install the update to experience the most recent software offering from Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, so, the Redmi Note 4 is also expected to receive MIUI 10 update in the next few weeks.

Before installing the update package make sure that your device has at least 2 GB of free space (in the internal storage), and connect the phone to a high-speed internet connection for the seamless update process.

