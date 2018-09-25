MIUI 10 [stable] based on Android 8.1 Oreo now available for Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Related Articles
MIUI 10 is the latest Android-based custom operating system from Xiaomi. The update is being rolled out to select Xiaomi smartphones, and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is the latest smartphone to receive the update.
The Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 10 global stable update is now available for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 smartphone. Users can install the same via updater app or can manually flash the software by downloading the update package from Xiaomi India website.
What's new?
- All-new full screen gestures will change the way you interact with your device. They can do everything you use buttons for, except they're faster, smarter, and more convenient.
- All-new UI is tailored for full screen devices and lets the content take the front stage.
- You won't get tired of natural and ever-changing sounds of the new MIUI.
- We simplified system sounds and applied smart filters, so you'll hear something only when you need to.
- Ambient sounds of the forest, beach, drizzle, stove fire and summer night will help you to relax and focus on what's important.
- AI brings Portrait mode to single camera devices! Blur the background on your portrait shots and look as gorgeous as you feel.
- Other system apps (including Clock and Note) got a major revamp too.
MIUI 10 brings in a lot of exciting features like full-screen gesture-based user interface, improved app launch timings, optimised UI, new and improved notification panel and volume controls and more.
As this is a stable build, this ROM will be bug-free, and one can install this update on a daily driver. The update is around 500 MB for those who are running on the latest stable build of the MIUI 9. Users with 3 GB RAM and 4 GB RAM can install the update to experience the most recent software offering from Xiaomi. The Redmi Note 5 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, so, the Redmi Note 4 is also expected to receive MIUI 10 update in the next few weeks.
Before installing the update package make sure that your device has at least 2 GB of free space (in the internal storage), and connect the phone to a high-speed internet connection for the seamless update process.