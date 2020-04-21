Just In
MIUI 12 Might Launch By The End Of April
Xiaomi started rolling out its proprietary MIUI Android skin in 2010. After one year, it started producing smartphones and moved on to other businesses as the years passed. As fans around the world are predicting big changes this year. The upcoming MIUI 12 will mark the 10th anniversary of the MIUI.
There have been various rumors and leaks regarding the MIUI 12 over the past few weeks. Even some of the changes were teased by the brand itself, where beta versions of some MIUI system applications leaked like MISTITING and MIUI themes. Rumors do not seem to stop as new ones have just been released indicating that Xiaomi will release MIUI 12 in late April.
While it does come a bit early, no doubt the MIUI 12 will be introduced this year, with a new version of Xiaomi's popular customization brand that will be released this month, along with its first betas loaded.
Xiaomi has added a new section to its forum to surprise Chinese people as they've been capable to read on Mydrivers. In the, the signature shows to a new event that will reserve a place in the coming days regarding MIUI 12.
If we take this detail into account, Xiaomi might launch the MIUI 12 later this month, between April 27 and 29. The announcement will not be a presentation, but an official acceptance of the improvement of MIUI 12 along with the announcement chart of the first betas.
According to a source, MIUI 12 will offer faster animations and full-screen gestures. It is also listed to bring a smooth navigation experience, and a new UI design. It means that some UI design changes will be included, and it will introduce several new themes as well. We are also expecting to see better battery performance.
