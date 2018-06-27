MIUI 9.5 will be available for the Redmi Note 5 Pro in India from the 29th of June

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is probably the top trending mid-tier smartphone in India. The smartphone was released in February 2018 with MIUI 9 based on Android 7 Nougat. After that, the company has released a bunch of updates, which fixes certain issues on the smartphones and also improves the overall performance of the smartphone. However, the most requested software update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is the Android Oreo-based MIUI update.

Now, Xiaomi India official twitter handle has confirmed that the Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI update will be available for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro from the 29th of the June 2018. The update will be rolled out in batches and it might take some days before you actually get the update. This update not only brings the latest Android operating system from Google, it also offers Apple iPhone X like gesture-based navigation on smartphones with taller or full view display.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in India in either 4 GB RAM or 6 GB RAM option for a price of Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. Until now, the smartphone was available on flash sale on Flipkart and Mi.com on every Wednesday at 12:00 PM.

Mi Fans! You asked for it and we're getting it for you.



Redmi Note 5 Pro users will start getting the update to Android O-based MIUI 9.5 in phases, starting Friday, 29th June!



If you are not part of 1st phase, don't worry! You will get it sometime soon 🙂 pic.twitter.com/V7KIz99Irj — MIUI India (@MIUI_India) June 25, 2018

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is fitted with a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2,160x1,080) resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display further features a 2.5D curved glass for added protection. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's latest mid-range processor Snapdragon 636 which is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The smartphone comes in two variants; one has 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage, and another has 6GB RAM and 64GB native storage. The LPDDR4X RAM used on the phone is really fast and it is not even present on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro ships with a vertically arranged dual camera setup at the back. The setup is comprised of a primary 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and a secondary 5MP Samsung sensor for capturing the depth of field information. The front camera is a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. The front camera also comes with Bokeh Effect, better edge detection, and LED selfie light.