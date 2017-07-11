MIUI 9 lock screen design leaked; releasing before August 11

As many of you may know, the MIUI 9 is the next iteration of Xiaomi's interface. Last week we reported that Xiaomi is all set to debut the MIUI 9 closed beta testing. However, we didn't know the exact timeline.

Now, a Xiaomi official has hinted on Weibo that the MIUI 9 will be released sometime before August 16, which is not even a couple of months from now. The Weibo post has further revealed a screen shot said to be the MIUI 9 Interface's lock screen's new look. Well, interestingly Xiaomi immediately confirmed via its MIUI Weibo account that it was indeed the UI for the MIUI 9.

If you notice the screen shot carefully, the interface's lock screen design looks slightly different from that of the MIUI 8. The screenshot displays that the locked screen will have a few app shortcuts to MIJIA app, Universal Remote control app, Mi Pay, Mi Bus card. There will also be a quick launch button for the flashlight. We assume that the app shortcuts could be customizable and may not necessarily be for the shown apps.

Other than that, the screenshot hasn't revealed much. Anyway, we will get to see more rumors and leaks regarding the MIUI 9 in the upcoming days. Other than that, Xiaomi has itself said that the next-gen MIUI interface would come with features like split screen and picture-in-picture. The company has even shared the screenshots for showing off the features.

Besides this, it is speculated that Xiaomi would do away with the SMS scheduling on the MIUI 9 since there are not many SMS users nowadays.