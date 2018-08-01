Mobiistar launches five budget smartphones

Vietnamese handset company Mobiistar today announced its entry into India's offline market bringing a range of 5 selfie centric smartphones.

The newly launched "X1 Dual" and "E1 Selfie" smartphones, comes with the 2.75D curved screen, 13-megapixel rear camera, 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable up to 128GB, and both have 3000mAH battery, priced at Rs 10,500 and Rs 8,400 respectively.

While three others smartphones such as are C1 Lite, C1, and C2 - available for Rs 4,340, Rs 5,400 and Rs 6,300 respectively.

The X1 Dual comes with a 5.7 inches IPS and 720 x 1440 HD+ screen resolution. The E1 Selfie, on the other hand, has a 5.45-inch IPS and 720 x 1440 HD+ screen resolution. The C2, C1, and C Lite are all equipped with 5.34 inches IPS and 480 x 960 FWVGA+ screen resolution

According to the company, all five phones are equipped with a 7-level face beauty mode and upgraded photo-processing algorithms, the beauty filter is optimized to capture selfie photos that can brighten and soften the skin, enlarge eyes and enhance the v-line of the face.

Carl Ngo Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar, India, and Global said: "70 percent of India's smartphone market is offline and even before coming into the country we knew we would eventually take our product portfolio offline. Our phones cater to the selfie driven Indian who is also cost conscious thus Mobiistar provides a meaningful user experience with affordability.

With our new range of selfie centric smartphones, we aim to be the part of top 5 smartphone brands in the affordable segment by the end of the year."

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to partner with 600 distributors across the country.

The handsets are available for purchase from August 1 at retails stores across the country.