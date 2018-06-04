Mobiistar plans to launch 5 more smartphones by the end of 2018

With an aim to increase its presence in the Indian market and achieve one of the top five positions, nine-year-old Vietnamese phone-maker Mobiistar is planning to launch five more devices by the end of this year.

"We are planning to launch five more devices by the end of this year," Carl Ngo Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar told GizBot.

However, he refuses to divulge into further details regarding the upcoming products but said, "We want to give a meaningful experience to our customers."

With regards to entering into the Indian market, Carl told us, "We look at the size, growth, potential of converting feature phone user into smartphone user and the technology revolution like 4G is happening here at a very fast and strong pace."He also said that the adoption of the 4G feature phones in India is quite interesting to see.

Mobiistar entered the Indian market with the launch of XQ Dual and CQ, priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs. 4,999 respectively.

The company has also partnered up with Reliance Jio under which users will get Rs. 2,200 instant cashback on select plans. The Mobiistar selfie smartphone series come with Complete Mobile Protection plan which will offer warranty in cases of hardware-software issues, broken screen, liquid damage, repair & replacement and even doorstep pickup and drop. This will come at a very special price of Rs. 99.

Meanwhile, the company has tied up V-Sun technologies for manufacturing or assembling its product in the country.

The XQ Dual features Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core that is coupled along with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

Mobiistar XQ Dual and CQ First Impressions

On the software front, the device runs on dated Android 7.1.2 Nougat, while the CQ smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM.