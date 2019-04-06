Mobiistar strengthens its presence in Jaipur, adds 150 new stores News oi-Priyanka Dua The company is manufacturing its devices in a plant in Bawal, Haryana contributing to the government's Make in India initiative.

With an aim to increase its market share in India, Vietnamese smartphone manufacture Mobiistar has added 150 new retailers in Jaipur.

Mobiistar has 250 retailers on board in Jaipur and now the company is planning to take that number to 500 by the end of this year.

" Jaipur is a very important market for us and our partners work tirelessly to take our brand name to greater heights for which we would like to showcase our commitment towards them by organizing such meets regularly. Mobiistar has been in India for almost a year now and we credit the goodwill we have received to our retailers. They have successfully managed to create a preference for the brand and it is heartening to see our consumers enjoying our products," Carl Ngo, CEO and Co-Founder Mobiistar said.

The company has also announced that it is investing heavily in India be it for manufacturing.

Besides the company is manufacturing its devices in a plant in Bawal, Haryana contributing to the government's Make in India initiative. The brand entered India in May 2018 and has launched 9 smartphones in the market since then.

For those who are not aware, Mobiistar has also launched its X1 Notch smartphone earlier this year. The X1 comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash including AI scene detection. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor with 2GB/3GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage space.

The X1 smartphones come in two variants ie 2GB/3GB RAM which is priced at Rs. 8,499 and another one 16GB/32GB will cost you Rs. 9,499 respectively.