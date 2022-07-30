More Indians Are Buying iPhones; What Does It Mean For Chinese Android Brands? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple seems to be pleased with Indian buyers, at least that's what the latest numbers show. Apple has reported a nearly doubling of revenue from India in the quarter that ended in June 2022. Apple said it has recorded USD 83 billion in revenue in Q3 2022, up by 2 percent year-over-year. It simply means more Indians are buying iPhones and other Apple products.

Apple Sales Boom In India

"We set June quarter records in the Americas, in Europe, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region. We also saw June quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, with very strong double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia, and Vietnam and a near doubling of revenue in India," Apple CEO, Tim Cook said during an earnings call.

He also said that the main product Apple sold in Asian markets of India, Indonesia, and Vietnam was iPhone. When we look at the Indian market, it's crowded intensely with Android smartphones, especially by Chinese manufacturers like Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and so on.

On the other hand, Apple iPhone has always been considered a valuable smartphone on the expensive side of the price spectrum. With the launch of iPhone SE models, people began getting iPhones as these were more affordable than the numeric series.

The Apple earnings conference also revealed a few more details about other Apple products. For instance, the Indian company Wipro was cited, which is now investing in MacBook Air with M1. Wipro believes that the MacBook Air has a competitive advantage when recruiting new graduates globally, "thanks to its superior performance and lower total cost of ownership".

Should Chinese Brands Worry?

So far, iPhones have been a prestigious and rich device. Not many people owned an iPhone - whichever model. Things have changed now for many reasons. Better earnings and the willingness to invest in expensive phones are one. Online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart also host whopping discount sales that make the iPhones affordable.

That said, top Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Redmi, Oppo, Infinix, and others will stay in demand. No matter how affordable an iPhone gets, the Indian market still has a high demand for phones in the sub-Rs. 20,000 and sub-Rs. 30,000 segments. Despite growing iPhone purchases, Chinese Android phones will still dominate the Indian mobile market.

