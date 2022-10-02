Just In
- 16 hrs ago Realme Smartphones Receiving Updates For Jio 5G Support
- 17 hrs ago Sony Diwali Sale Offering Bumper Discounts on Bravia TVs, Soundbars, Headphones, More
- 18 hrs ago 5G Services Launched in India; Key Use Cases of Next-Gen Mobile Network
- 19 hrs ago Mercedes EQS 580 Launched In India, Claims 300km Range With 15 Min Charging
Don't Miss
- Finance Top 3 Highest Gaining Large Cap Stocks In September 2022
- News PM Modi pays tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri
- Sports Legends League Cricket: Manipal Tigers beat India Capitals but fail to make playoffs
- Movies Kantara Day 2 Box Office Collection: Positive Reviews Send The Numbers Up High
- Automobiles Skoda India Witnesses 17 % Increase In Sales - Kushaq, Slavia Continue To Perform Well
- Education IGNOU Exam Form 2022 Out for December Term End Examinations, Apply Now at ignou.ac.in
- Lifestyle 5 DIY Face Scrubs For The Radiant Glow
- Travel List of The Shortest Rivers In The World
Most Interesting Smartphones/Tablets Launching In October 2022
September has been a busy month for tech announcements, bringing the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Ultra, Ryzen 7000 series of processors, 13th Gen Intel Core series of processors, and a lot more.
Well, October is expected to be no different, as there is a huge lineup of smartphones that are getting launched in October 2022. Here are some of the most anticipated smartphones that are getting launched In October 2022.
Google Pixel 7 Series
Google is all set to launch the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the Tensor G2 on the 6th of October. Unlike the Pixel 6 series, where only the affordable 6a was launched in India, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are coming to India on day one and will be available exclusively on Flipkart.
Motorola G72
The Motorola G72 is a mid-tier 4G smartphone, powered by the Mediatek Helio G99 SoC with a 10-bit pOLED display. The phone is also said to have a 108MP primary camera along with a few more features like a stereo speaker setup, stock Android UI, and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion-inspired design. The Motorola G72 is launching in India on 3rd October.
Redmi Pad
The Redmi Pad is likely to be an affordable tablet, based on the Mediatek Helio G99 SoC. The tablet is likely to come with a 90Hz 2K display, and the tablet is said to run on Android 12 OS with custom MIUI for tablet skin on top, just like the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 5.
Infinix Zero Ultra
The Zero Ultra is said to be Infinix's flagship offering and the device is said to feature a 200MP primary camera. The smartphone is likely to feature a 3D curved AMOLED display and the phone will be based on the mid-tier Mediatek Dimensity 820 SoC. The Infinix Zero Ultra will be launching on 5th October.
Xiaomi 12T
Xiaomi is also hosting a global launch event on the 4th of October, where the company is said to launch the Xiaomi 12T series of smartphones in the global market along with the new Redmi Pad, and the Redmi Band 7 Pro. As of now, there is no information on when the Xiaomi 12T series of smartphones are coming to India.
-
54,999
-
36,599
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
79,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
44,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
15,999
-
10,499
-
17,262
-
12,499
-
12,499
-
19,310
-
11,999
-
35,388
-
27,285
-
1,14,100