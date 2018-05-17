Moto 1S is now official: Offers dual camera and premium design

Motorola has launched a new entry-level smartphone called the Moto 1S for a price of 1,499 Yuan (Rs 14,999) in China. This is a new smartphones series from the Lenovo owned brand, which resembles the Moto G6 series of smartphones. The smartphone is officially listed on Lenovo online shop in China.

The only difference between the Moto G6 and the Moto 1s is the operating system. The Moto G6 runs on stock Android 8 Oreo OS, whereas the Moto 1s offers a custom ZUI 3.5 custom user interface on top of Android 8 Oreo.

Moto 1s features and specifications

The Mot o1s has a 5.7-inch display with a modern 18:9 aspect ratio offering FHD+ 2160 x 1080px IPS LCD display, protected by 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass on the front as well as on the back of the smartphone. The phone also has a forward facing fingerprint sensor, which also doubles as one key navigation button.

Under the hood, the smartphone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 Octa-core chipset, which is based on 14nm FinFET technology. In fact, this is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset with lower CPU clock speed. This efficient chipset is paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB onboard storage with an option for memory expansion via micro SD card slot (up to 128 GB). The phone also has a dual SIM card slot with 4G LTE and VoLte support on both the slots. However, due to chipset limitations, only one SIM card can stay active 4G (LTE and VoLte at a time).

The Moto 1s has a dual camera setup with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture with a secondary 5 MP depth sensor to capture bokeh shots. The phone also has an 8 MP front-facing selfie camera with a front-facing LED flash to improve low light photography. Finally, the smartphone has a 3000 mAh Li-ion non-user replaceable battery with Turbocharging support via USB type C port. The mobile also has a P2i water-repellent nano-coating, which will protect the smartphone from rains and accidental liquid splash.