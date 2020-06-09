Moto E LE Press Render Leaked: Dual Camera Setup Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola recently launched two new smartphones - the Moto G Fast and the Moto E in US. According to the latest information, the company is gearing up to launch another budget-friendly smartphone called - the Moto E LE. However, the company has not yet made any official announcement about the phone.

Now, the press renders of the unannounced smartphone have surfaced online. Some of these renders to show the design of the device with its key features.

Moto E LE Specifications (Expected)

As per the report from Gizmochina, the Moto E LE will come as the rebranded version of the Moto E (2020). It is expected that this rebranded version will be launched on Verizon in the coming days.

According to the leak, the phone is said to come with a waterdrop notch on the top of the display. The device will offer a Full HD+ resolution and it is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC. Coming to the software, it is likely to run on Android 10. It will pack a 3,550 mAh battery with fast charging technology.

In terms of optics, the Moto E LE will arrive with dual-camera setup on its back panel. The camera setup will be located in the upper left corner with two sensors and an LED flash. The fingerprint scanner is attached to the company logo on the backside. The device will come with a power button and a volume rocker on its right side. Apart from this, the device will also include a SIM tray on its left side.

According to leaked renders, the handset will be available in a blue color variant. However, the company may launch the Moto E LE in more than one color option. There is no information about the launch date but it is rumored that the device might be launched this month.

