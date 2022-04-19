Moto E32 Budget Phone Coming Soon; Renders, Key Specs Leaked News oi-Akshay Kumar

It appears that Motorola is planning to expand its range of E-series smartphones in the near future. While the brand is yet to disclose anything, a report has revealed the name, design, and key specs of the upcoming device. The next-gen E-series handset from the brand will allegedly be called the Moto E32 and it will be a budget offering.

Moto E32 Leaked Renders Reveal The Design From All Angles

Talking about the design first, the leaked renders by Bestopedia indicate that the Moto E32 will be featuring a punch-hole design with minimal bezels on the sides and top. The device will be housing a large pill-shaped primary camera module, which will have three main sensors, apart from the LED flash unit. At the bottom, the handset will be having the USB Type-C port, primary microphone, and the speaker grille.

The Moto emblem on the back of the device is placed quite lower than usual, so it possibly may not house a fingerprint sensor. The same could be located under the power button on the right side, but it's not confirmed at the moment. The source suggests that the Moto E32 will not be housing a 3.5mm headphone jack, so the users will have to rely on a wireless headset.

Moto E32 Features And Specs Leaked So Far

The Moto E32 was previously spotted in the database of several certifications agencies like the FCC, EEC, NBTC, and the Wi-Fi Alliance. The leaks so far suggest that the Moto E32 will be arriving with a 6.6-inch flat display, but there's no word regarding its resolution. The device will allegedly be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. The handset is expected to be offered with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Furthermore, the rumor mill indicates that the Moto E32 will be offering a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. There will also be an 8-megapixel secondary snapper and a 2MP third sensor. Software-wise, it could boot Android 12 out-of-the-box with a few Moto tweaks on top. Lastly, a 5,000mAh battery is expected to keep the whole package running.

As for the pricing, the Moto E32 could be offered in markets like India between the Rs. 10,000 - Rs. 15,000 price bracket.

Best Mobiles in India