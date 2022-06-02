Moto e32s Budget 4G Smartphone Launched In India: Price, Specs & Competition News oi-Rohit Arora

Motorola has unveiled a new budget 4G smartphone under its entry-level E-series. The new handset- Moto e32s sports a 90Hz refresh rate screen and is the segment's first IP52-rated handset. The budget handset has been unveiled in two variants- 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The entry-level variant will be made available at an introductory price of Rs. 8,999, and the top variant will cost Rs. 9,999. Since these are introductory prices, the final price for both variants will most likely increase in the coming weeks.

The Moto e32s will go on sale from 6th June 12 noon onwards on JioMart Digital, Reliance Digital, JioMart and Flipkart.

Moto e32s Price, Specifications & Features

The Moto e32s is touted to offer a durable design in the budget segment. The handset is IP52-rated to offer some degree of protection from water and dust. Looks-wise, the budget handset seems quite sleek in the product pictures and will be available in two color variants- Slate Gray and Misty Silver. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers a triple-slot SIM card tray with a dedicated slot for memory expansion to up to 1TB.

The budget device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Since most price-conscious buyers are still using devices with the standard 60Hz refresh rate panels, the high refresh rate should introduce them to fluid UI navigation and a smooth scrolling experience. The display comes with a punch-hole design.

The budget Moto e32s is powered by an Octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processer and runs Android 12 out-of-the-box, which is appreciable for a sub-10K handset. As it goes with most Motorola devices, the handset will offer a near-stock Android user experience. The handset features a triple-lens camera system featuring a 16MP (f/2.2, 1.0μm) main camera, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the handset offers an 8MP camera.

The budget Moto e32s is powered by a big 5,000mAh battery cell with 15W charging support. Motorola mentions that the massive battery lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge. We would test such claims while reviewing the handset. As far as wireless connectivity is concerned, the Moto e32s is a 4G-only handset and features dual-band Wi-Fi and 2X2 MIMO support.

With its sub-10K price, the Moto e32s will compete with budget handsets from Xiaomi's Redmi series and Realme's entry-level handsets. These include- Redmi 9 Prime, Poco M2, Poco C3, Realme C31, Infinix Hot 10S, Redmi 9i, Realme Narzo 30A and Realme C15.

