Moto E32s Launched With Triple Cameras, Helio G37; India Price, Launch Details News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Motorola has been expanding its product offering in India, launching several new phones under the G series. Now, the company is expanding its E series with the Moto E32s. The new Moto E32s was announced in Europe, which joins the Moto E32 series that debuted earlier this month.

Motorola Moto E32s Features

The new Moto E32s is an affordable smartphone with some unique features. The new Motorola smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display offers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels, a punch-hole cutout, and a slightly thick chin. The body of the phone is IP68 rated for dust and water protection.

Under the hood, the Moto E32s draws power from the MediaTek Helio G37 processor. As a basic smartphone, Motorola has included up to 4GB RAM paired with up to 64GB default storage. It also includes a microSD card slot for further memory expansion. Additionally, the Moto E32s runs Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with basic UI on top.

Additionally, the Moto E32s includes a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 16MP primary sensor. It also includes a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro sensor. There's also an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling, housed in the punch-hole cutout.

The Moto E32s includes a huge 5,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support, which is a unique feature for this segment. It also includes the usual connectivity features like Wi-Fi, VoLTE, and Bluetooth. It supports face unlock along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moto E32s In India: What To Expect?

The new Moto E32s is currently limited to the European market. The base model with 3GB + 32GB is priced at EUR 149 (around Rs. 12,400). The phone is up for purchase in Misty Silver and Slate Gray color options.

Looking at the features, the new Moto E32s is identical to the Moto E32. The key difference is the chipset under the hood, which is where the Moto E32s stands out with the Helio G37. The new Moto E32s is tipped to arrive in India in the following weeks. We can expect the phone to be priced under Rs. 15K.

Best Mobiles in India