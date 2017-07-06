Moto E4 Plus to launch on July 12 in India: Press invites out

If you open Twitter and go visit Motorola India's official page you will see a lot of teasers which include pictures as well as videos for its upcoming smartphone Moto E4 Plus. The company has been teasing the smartphone for some time and just a few days back also said that the device was coming soon.

However, after all the leaks and rumors the company has finally confirmed the Indian launch date for the smartphone. The company has announced that the Moto E4 Plus will be launched on July 12. Besides, Motorola has already sent out press invites for the launch event that will happen on the given date.

This launch comes after the company brought the Moto E4 smartphone in India and made it available offline for Rs. 8,999 last month. Besides, at the launch event, we are expecting the company to reveal the Moto E4 Plus price and availability details. Moto E4 Plus should be priced higher than the Moto E4 model.

Just to recollect, Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus were both launched globally in June 2017. But, what sets apart the Plus variant is that it comes with a massive 5000mAh battery. And Motorola's focus has been on this feature in most of its teasers.

Some of the other features and specifications of Moto E4 Plus include a 5.5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display, MediaTek MTK6737M chipset (outside America). Further, the was earlier launched in two variants which are the 2GB/16GB variant and 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. Talking about the cameras, the handset sports a 13-megapixel camera at the back with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, and single-LED flash support. At the front, the smartphone packs a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The biggest USP or the main highlight of the Moto E4 Plus is its non-removable battery that comes with fast charging support as well. The Motorola Moto E4 Plus runs Android 7.1 as well.

The Motorola Moto E4 Plus is a single SIM (GSM) smartphone and connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Headphones, 3G, and 4G. As for the sensors onboard, it includes Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor.

The handset measures 155.00 x 77.50 x 9.55 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 181.00 grams. Moto E4 Plus was launched in Iron Gray and Fine Gold color options.