Moto E4 Plus launched in India: Specs, price, features and more

As assured, Lenovo's brand Moto has announced the Moto E4 Plus in India at an event today. The bigger variant of the Moto E4 that went official sometime earlier this month is priced at Rs. 9,999.

The Moto E4 Plus comes with a metallic build that gives it a more premium feel. Also, with such a build, this smartphone carries the credits for being the first one in the Moto E lineup to have a metal build. The biggest highlight of the Moto E4 Plus is its capacious battery, which is a 5000mAh unit with support for fast charging as well.

Let's take a look at the other features and availability of the Moto E4 Plus from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Display and hardware specs The Moto E4 Plus flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display with 2.5D curved glass protection on top. As expected, the device makes use of a 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 SoC under its hood. It features 3GB RAM and 32GB of default memory capacity that can be expanded further up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card. Camera The Moto smartphone has a capable imaging department with a 13MP main camera at its rear with autofocus, LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, FHD 1080p video recording and panorama mode. Up front, there is a 5MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture along with LED flash. Software and connectivity Running on Android 7.1 Nougat OS, the Moto E4 Plus features a slew of standard connectivity aspects including Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, dual SIM support and 4G LTE. Battery As mentioned above, the presence of a 5000mAh battery is the major highlight of the Moto E4 Plus. This battery supports the 10W fast charging technology as well. The juicy battery will definitely last for two days on a single charge. Price and availability The Moto E4 Plus is priced at Rs. 9,999. The device is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart. The company also announced the Moto E4 priced at Rs. 8,999 and this one will be exclusive to the offline market. The E4 Plus will be available via the Flipkart's BuyBack program. As a launch offer, Flipkart and Moto have tied up to offer free Hotstar premium subscription for two months, 84GB Idea Cellular data at Rs. 443 and 30GB addition Reliance Jio data.