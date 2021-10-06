Just In
- 46 min ago Jio Network Just Got A Lot Better For Karnataka Subscribers
- 1 hr ago Aiwa Mi-X, SB-X Premium Audio Speaker Range Announced In India; Sony, Marshall's New Rival?
- 2 hrs ago iFFalcon U61 4K UHD TV With Dolby Audio And HDR 10 Support Launched In India
- 3 hrs ago iQOO 8 Legend India Launch Timeline Tipped; India Price, Features All You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Finance 6 Best Performing SIPs To Consider From Equity Savings Fund
- News Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus to railway employees for the financial year 2020-21
- Movies Gurmeet Choudhary And Debina Bonnerjee Reunite For Romantic Short Film Shubho Bijoya
- Sports IPL 2021 Match 54: KKR vs RR: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
- Automobiles Tata Punch Variants Explained; Comes In Four Variants & Seven Colours
- Education Mahalaya 2021: Know Date, History And Significance Of Durga Puja
- Lifestyle Totally Different Style But Sonam Kapoor And Janhvi Kapoor’s Outfits Have Our Attention!
- Travel We Rank The Best Places To Travel In India On A Budget This Navratri
Moto E40 India Launch Officially Teased: Expected Price & Features In India
We already know that Moto E40 is the upcoming smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company. The smartphone was recently listed on a Romanian retailer site, revealing its price and features. Now, the India launch has also been confirmed via the company. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced.
Moto E40 India Launch Officially Teased
The brand took to its social media handles to share a teaser that confirms the arrival of the Moto E40 in the country. The teaser does not disclose the launch date or timeline of the phone. However, we expect the launch is just around the corner as the brand has started teasing.
Moto E40: What To Expect?
Thanks to Romanian listing and previous leaks, we have the detailed features and pricing of the upcoming Moto E40. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.
There will be a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen to house the 8MP selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the handset will have a triple-camera setup along with an LED flash unit, and the camera sensors will include a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.
The processing is said to be handled by the Unisoc T700 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Other features will include a 4,000 mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android 11 OS. For connectivity, the device will support dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the phone is tipped to measure 9.14 mm in thickness and weighs 198 grams.
Moto E40: Better Than Competition?
The Moto E40 is said to be priced at 779 Lei (around Rs. 13,700). Also, it might come in Gold and Grey color options. Going by this price, we can say the smartphone will be a budget offering and will be a great rival to the smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M32, Realme 8, and so on. As far as the launch is concerned, we expect Motorola will soon confirm the launch date.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
20,999
-
17,999
-
15,999
-
29,640
-
16,432
-
30,800
-
39,940
-
42,235
-
29,680
-
25,090