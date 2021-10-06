Moto E40 India Launch Officially Teased: Expected Price & Features In India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know that Moto E40 is the upcoming smartphone from the Lenovo-owned company. The smartphone was recently listed on a Romanian retailer site, revealing its price and features. Now, the India launch has also been confirmed via the company. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced.

Moto E40 India Launch Officially Teased

The brand took to its social media handles to share a teaser that confirms the arrival of the Moto E40 in the country. The teaser does not disclose the launch date or timeline of the phone. However, we expect the launch is just around the corner as the brand has started teasing.

Moto E40: What To Expect?

Thanks to Romanian listing and previous leaks, we have the detailed features and pricing of the upcoming Moto E40. The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.5-inch IPS display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

There will be a punch-hole cutout at the top center of the screen to house the 8MP selfie camera sensor. At the rear, the handset will have a triple-camera setup along with an LED flash unit, and the camera sensors will include a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The processing is said to be handled by the Unisoc T700 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. Other features will include a 4,000 mAh battery, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and Android 11 OS. For connectivity, the device will support dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the phone is tipped to measure 9.14 mm in thickness and weighs 198 grams.

Moto E40: Better Than Competition?

The Moto E40 is said to be priced at 779 Lei (around Rs. 13,700). Also, it might come in Gold and Grey color options. Going by this price, we can say the smartphone will be a budget offering and will be a great rival to the smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy M32, Realme 8, and so on. As far as the launch is concerned, we expect Motorola will soon confirm the launch date.

