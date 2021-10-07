Moto E40 With Unisoc T700 SoC, 48MP Triple Camera Silently Launched; What Does It Offer? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has been consistent with affordable smartphone launches across the globe this year. The Moto E40 is the latest model added to the Lenovo-backed brands budget product portfolio. This new Moto E series handset's arrival was teased by the company itself and without any prior confirmation, it has been silently added to the shelves.

Moto E40 Full Specifications And Features

The budget Moto E40 has been announced with the Unisoc T700 processor. This new entry-level octa-core chipset is manufactured using a 12nm process and has Mali-G52 GPU support. The device has been launched with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. It also has an external microSD card support for additional storage space.

The Moto E40 accommodates a tall 6.5-inch display. The LCD panel supports 720p HD+ resolution. While the display comes with the standard resolution it offers a higher 90Hz refresh rate. Instead of a waterdrop notch, the Moto E40's display features a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera.

In terms of optics, the Moto E40 has three cameras at the back. The imaging setup includes a 48MP main camera, a 2MP bokeh sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The back panel also has the signature Moto's "M" logo which doubles up as a fingerprint scanner.

The Moto E40 will boot on Android 11 OS topped with MyUX skin. Powering the unit is a 5,000 mAh battery that takes charge over a USB Type-C port.

Moto E40 Price, Global Availability

While the Moto E40 has been officially unveiled, Motorola hasn't yet confirmed the price and the markets where it will first go on sale. The company has launched the device in Pink Clay and Carbon Gray colors. The rumors suggest October 12 launch date for the Indian market. However, this detail is also yet to be confirmed by the company.

If we speculate the Moto E40's price in India, we can expect it to be announced in between Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000. Our speculation is based on the entry-level hardware that the Moto E40 offers and the pricing of the previous-gen Moto E smartphones. The exact details should be confirmed by the company in the coming weeks.

