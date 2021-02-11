Moto E6i Arrives With 6.1-inch HD+ Display, Android Go: Price, Availability News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has discreetly announced a new budget smartphone in the 'E' series. The latest entrant in the affordable segment by the brand is the Moto E6i. It comes as an Android Go Edition smartphone powered by the Unisoc Tiger SC9863A processor. The handset is said to be the rebranded version of the Moto E6s (2020). The only difference in both the models is the latter is powered by a MediaTek processor instead of the Unisoc chipset. Following are the pricing and availability details:

Motorola E6i Key Features And Price

The Motorola E6i adorns a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display which has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 80.4 percent. It has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9, 282 PPI pixel density, and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone has a 5MP selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture.

The primary imaging setup at the rear of the Moto E6i features a 13MP main camera. The smartphone also has a 2MP sensor for depth effects. As mentioned earlier, the unit gets a different processor compared to the Moto E6s (2020). Instead of the MediaTek Helio P22 processor, the company has used the Unisoc Tiger SC9863A processor.

The Moto E6i will be sold with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The handset also has external microSD card support. The firmware on this handset is Android 10 OS (Go Edition). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone is equipped with a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

There is a fingerprint scanner at the back panel with the Moto logo etched for biometric authentication. Completing the setup is a 3,000 mAh battery unit with standard 10W charging support. As far as the pricing is concerned, the device is announced at BRL 1,099 in Brazil which is close to Rs. 15,000 as per Indian currency. The color options introduced include Titanium Gray and Pink. There is no word on its global availability just yet.

