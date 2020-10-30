Moto E7 Bags Multiple Certifications; Launch Seems Imminent News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola is rumoured to be working on a new budget smartphone called the Moto E7. Multiple leaks have already poured in giving details on the hardware and design of the upcoming device. A recent leak suggested that the company could launch the device sometime soon, but no official date has been announced just yet. The device has now bagged its certifications from some of the popular mobile authentication websites indicating an upcoming launch.

Moto E7 Gets Certified Ahead Of Launch

The Moto E7 has cleared its certification via FCC, NBTC, and TUV Rheinland mobile authentication platforms online. The handset has been spotted with the XT2095-3 model number on all these aforementioned websites. While none of the certification website gives any details on the launch, they suggest an imminent launch in multiple regions.

Not much has been revealed in terms of hardware as well via these certification websites. The FCC database reveals the accessories with which the handset will ship. The retail box will be containing the earphones, a USB cable, one AC adaptor, and a battery.

This indicates that the handset will probably have a removable battery which is rare in smartphones nowadays. As for the TUV certification, it suggests that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery. However, the device will come sans fast charging support. It will come with 5W charging support.

The NBTC website doesn't give any detail on the hardware. With the device getting certified from all the aforementioned platforms, it shouldn't be long before it hits the stores. The company could confirm an official launch date any time soon now. We will keep you updated with the details.

Going by the leaks in the past, the Moto E7 will have a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone will offer a dual-rear camera module with a 13MP primary and a 2MP secondary sensor. The device will feature a 5MP selfie camera. It will run on the Snapdragon 632 processor.

