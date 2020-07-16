Moto E7 Live Images & Hands-On Video Spotted Online: Expected Design & Specifications News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Motorola seems to be adding another smartphone to its E-series soon. Recently, some live photos of the handset named Moto E7 have been leaked. However, the company has not yet officially announced anything. In addition, a hands-on video of the new smartphone has surfaced. The leaked images via 91Mobiles reveal the design with some features of the upcoming Moto E7. As per leak image the handset will be available in two color options - Cream and Dark Blue.

The Moto E7 is said to come with a thin top and bezel at the bottom which is available in the Moto E6. The design of the phone seems to be similar to the Moto E6 Plus. The display of the handset will feature a V-shaped waterdrop-notch. The smartphone will have the Motorola logo on the back. The fingerprint sensor of the Moto E7 is integrated into its logo on the back. Looking at the pictures, it can be said that the Moto E7 has a glossy finish on the back. The dual rear camera seems to come with an LED flash.

In terms of specifications, the Moto E7 will ship with Android 10. The company used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC for the device which is coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The handset is likely to come with codenamed 'ginna'. Previously, the Moto E7 also appeared on Google Play Console listing. In terms of display design, it will sport a 6.2-inch HD+ with a resolution of 720 x 1,520 pixels.

Apart from these, the device might pack a 3,550 mAh battery and the dual camera will come with a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. For selfies, it will include a 5MP selfie camera. However, there is no information about the price and launch date. The camera setup of the upcoming phone looks like a copy of the Moto G8 Power Lite, but Moto E7 has a dual-camera.

