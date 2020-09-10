Moto E7 Plus Massive Leak: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola's affordable E series is tipped to be refreshed with the launch of E7 Plus. The budget smartphone is hitting the rumour mill since long. It even stopped by Geekbench where some of its hardware was revealed. Now, a new leak has revealed the complete design and specifications of the upcoming Motorola offering.

Moto E7 Plus Design

The Moto E7 Plus leaked renders and specification comes via WinFuture. The image shared by the publication shows the front as well as the rear panel. The smartphone will come with a standard waterdrop notch design. The rear panel has a square-shaped camera module with two sensors and an LED placed in a triangular alignment.

The fingerprint scanner is placed right below the camera setup with the Moto logo etched. The device can be seen with the volume and power keys on the right panel. There is another button on the right spine, but its functionality isn't known as of now. The speaker grille and a microUSB port are placed at the bottom, while a 3.5 mm headphone jack is positioned on the top.

Moto E7 Plus Expected Specifications And Price

The Motorola E7 Plus is expected to be packed with a 6.5-inch LCD display that will bear an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. It will feature a U-shaped notch. The handset will be offering a dual-camera setup on the rear which will have a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture.

The main lens will be accompanied by a 2MP sensor for depth effects which will have an f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera will be an 8MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. Coming to the processor, the Moto E7 Plus is rumoured to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with eight cores and a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

It will run on Android 10 OS. A 5,000 mAh battery is said to power the device which will be aided by 10W charging. The report suggests a EUR 149 (approximately Rs. 12,937) price tag which will be for the sole 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

