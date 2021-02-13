Moto E7 Power With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Visits Geekbench: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Motorola has been focusing on the budget and mid-range smartphone segment for a long now. The brand is consistently adding new products to the aforementioned portfolio. The Moto E series recently got a new member in the form of the Moto E6i. It seems that the Lenovo-backed brand has another device in-line to be introduced in this series. The suggested handset under development is said to be the Moto E Power. This handset will also bring along entry-level hardware to the table as per its listing on Geekbench.

Moto E7 Power Listed At Geekbench

The Motorola E7 Power had been spotted at Geekbench running on the MediaTek MT67672V/WB processor. This chipset is also known as the MediaTek Helio P22. This entry-level chipset has eight cores and a clock speed of 2GHz. This has been tipped by some previous leaks as well.

Some reports in the past have also suggested that the company might use the MediaTek Helio G25 to power the unit. Therefore, it can't be said which processor will be powering the Moto E7 Power for real. Apart from the MediaTek Helio P22 processor, the Geekbench listing suggests a 4GB RAM configuration. The storage capacity isn't mentioned, but there would likely be at least 64GB storage capacity.

The device would have expandable storage support as well, but we can't comment on the capacity as of now. The Geekbench listing confirms the device will boot on Android 10 OS. We are not sure why Motorola is still sticking to the older Android version considering the Android 11 has been in the market for a while now. In terms of benchmark performance, the Moto E7 Power has scored 152 points in the single-core test, while in the multi-core test the smartphone has logged 879 points.

